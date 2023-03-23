CM's nod to UGC scales for PAU, GADVASU employees

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 22

In a landmark decision, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday accorded the approval to UGC scales for the teaching faculty of Punjab Agriculture University (PAU) and Guru Angad Dev Veterinary Sciences University (GADVASU).

A decision was taken by the Chief Minister at a high-level meeting. Taking part in deliberations, the Chief Minister said the implementation of the UGC pay scales for the teaching faculty would incur an annual expenditure of Rs 66 crore whereas the same facility for the teaching staff in GADVASU would bear expenses of Rs 20 crore annually.

However, he said this amount was nothing before the immense contribution of the faculty of both universities in giving a fillip to crop production and allied farming activities.

The Chief Minister also gave approval to implementing the revised pay scales for the non-teaching staff of both universities. He said the implementation of the revised pay scales for the non-teaching staff of the PAU would cost the state Rs 53 crore whereas the implementation of revised pay scales for non-teaching staff for GADVASU Rs 10 crore annually.

The Chief Minister said due to the lackluster attitude of the previous governments, farmers were on crossroad. These universities could play a pivotal role in mitigating the woes of farmers through extensive research.