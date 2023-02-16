CM’s renaming spree costing state dear: SAD

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 15

The SAD today said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s renaming spree was costing the state dear.

Reacting to the Centre’s decision to stop the next instalment of Rs 546 crore to Punjab under the National Health Mission for branding Health Wellness Clinics as Aam Aadmi Clinics, SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said the needy would suffer.

Cheema said the AAP government had already destroyed the established healthcare infrastructure by turning rural dispensaries into the Aam Aadmi Clinics.

“Primary and community health centres are being downgraded. Doctors working in these hospitals have been shifted to the Aam Aadmi Clinics to satisfy the whims and fancies of AAP,” he said. “Deviation of funds from the NHM to establish the mohalla clinics will also have an adverse impact on the staff,” he added.