Co-accused OSD of Punjab's sacked Health Minister Dr Vijay Singla ran plywood business, ITI

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, May 25

Sacked Health Minister Dr Vijay Singla’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Pradeep Kumar Bansal, who has been arrested along with him in a corruption case, is his nephew and a resident of the Model Town area in Bathinda.

Pradeep has no political background and runs a plywood business and an ITI here. During the recent Assembly polls, Pradeep was incharge of the Bhikhi area for Dr Singla and after the induction of the Mansa MLA into the Cabinet, he was made an OSD. Singla made his another nephew, Girish Kumar, his second OSD. It is learnt that most of the work of Dr Singla was overseen by Pradeep. As per the FIR, Pradeep is the main accused as he called the complainant, SE Rajinder Singh, to the Punjab Bhawan to meet the minister, who during a brief meeting with Rajinder told him that Pradeep was authorised to speak on his behalf.

It is also stated in the complaint that Pradeep asked Rajinder to give 2 per cent of a tender value as commission, i.e. Rs 1.16 crore from the total amount of Rs 58 crore. On his refusal to pay, Pradeep even allegedly threatened to ruin his career. After the news of Pradeep’s arrest, his neigbourers in the Model Town area are in a state of shock as the family enjoyed a good reputation in the area.

However, the family of Dr Singla has alleged conspiracy to defame him and tarnish the image of the government.

Talking to The Tribune, Dr Singla’s elder brother Kewal Singla said: “We have full faith in our government and are hopeful that Dr Singla will come out clean after a thorough probe.”