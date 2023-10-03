Coaches in Punjab to get over 2-fold hike in salaries

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 2

To promote sports culture in the state, the Sports Department has announced over two-fold hike in salaries of outsourced coaches working in the state.

Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said the monthly salary of executive coach-2 posted in all districts of the state under the Sports Department and the Punjab State Sports Council has been increased from Rs 17,733 to Rs 35,000, salary of executive coach-1 has been increased from Rs 16,893 to Rs 30,000 per month and executive coach salary from Rs 11,917 to Rs 25,000 per month. Apart from this, the salary of all coaches will also be increased by 3 per cent annually.

The decision will be effective from September 18, 2023. Meet Hayer said players from Punjab are continuing their superb performance in the ongoing Asian Games. He said this was the first time after the 1962 Jakarta Asian Games that players from Punjab have bagged five gold medals. Apart from increasing prize money for players, cash for preparation, scholarship schemes and awards have been started for coaches and sports promoters, he added.

