Cold weather conditions prevail in most parts of Punjab and Haryana; Muktsar reels at 2 degrees Celsius

Chandigarh, January 29
Cold weather conditions prevailed in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday, with Muktsar reeling at a low of two degrees Celsius.
While Muktsar in Punjab registered a minimum temperature that was below normal, severe cold weather conditions also prevailed in other places, including Ferozepur, which recorded a low of 2.5 degrees Celsius and Faridkot, a minimum of three degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department’s weather report.
Gurdaspur recorded a low of 5.5 degrees Celsius, while Patiala also experienced a cold night at 6.4 degrees Celsius.
Ludhiana’s minimum temperature settled at 6.3 degrees Celsius while Amritsar recorded a low of 6.2 degrees Celsius.
In Haryana, biting cold prevailed in Hisar which recorded a low of four degrees Celsius.
Bhiwani and Sirsa also reeled under severe cold weather conditions, recording respective minimum temperatures of 5.6 degrees Celsius and 4.8 degrees Celsius.
Ambala recorded a low of 7.6 degrees Celsius while Kurukshetra recorded a low of 6.9 degrees Celsius. Rohtak recorded a low of 7.2 degrees Celsius.
Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 8.8 degrees Celsius.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget today; all eyes on tax slabs?
Tax sops, fiscal consolidation tight rope walk for Finance M...