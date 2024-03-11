Punjab colleges seek 1 year to adhere to AICTE norms

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 10

The Department of Higher Education, Punjab, has requested the Ministry of Education that the colleges, affiliated to Panjab University, Chandigarh; Punjabi University, Patiala; Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, running BBA/BCA and other professional courses must be given one year to apply to the All-India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

The last date to apply and adhere to norms of the AICTE should be extended to March 31, 2025.

The state department has written to the AICTE on the basis of representations received by the Punjab Government from colleges affiliated to the universities. These colleges are running BBA/BCA courses after due approval and under the norms prescribed by the universities for the last 20 to 25 years and are not covered under the AICTE.

