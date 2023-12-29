Collegium names Justice Nagu CJ of Punjab & Haryana High Court

New Delhi, December 28
The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended to the Centre the names of five judges to be appointed Chief Justices of the high courts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, Gauhati, Allahabad and Jharkhand.
The Collegium recommended Justice Sheel Nagu for appointment as the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava of the Rajasthan HC, Justice Vijay Bishnoi of the Gauhati HC, Justice Arun Bhansali of the Allahabad HC and Justice BR Sarangi of the Jharkhand HC.
Justice Nagu is currently serving in the Madhya Pradesh HC, Justice Shrivastava is the Acting CJ of Rajasthan HC; Justices Bishnoi and Bhansali are also with the Rajasthan HC while Justice Sarangi is the Acting CJ of Orissa HC. The Collegium said Justice Nagu was considered to be a “competent judge… suitable in all respects for being appointed CJ of the Punjab and Haryana High Court”.
The Supreme Court Collegium is headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and has Justices Sanjiv Khanna and BR Gavai as members.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Qatar court commutes death sentence of 8 ex-Navy men
MEA says detailed verdict awaited, in touch with legal team
Ties with India have grown in hi-tech areas: Putin to EAM
Says Moscow understands PM Modi’s position on Ukraine
Haryana, Punjab CMs again fail to see eye to eye on SYL canal construction
Third meeting in 3 years ends inconclusively
Buzz over Kangana staging entry in HP poll arena
Bollywood actor has reportedly met BJP chief Nadda on more t...