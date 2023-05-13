Colour-coded stamp papers for industry

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 12

To facilitate faster approvals for the industry, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced that green coloured stamp papers’ would be introduced to facilitate entrepreneurs for setting up their units in the state.

This makes Punjab first state in the country to launch unique colour-coded stamp papers. Mann said, “This is a revolutionary step aimed at promoting ease of doing business for entrepreneurs desirous of setting up their units in the state.”

He said, “An industrialist will have to pay various fee required for getting clearances in form of the CLU, forest, pollution, fire and others to set up his/her unit while purchasing a single stamp paper only. After purchasing the stamp paper, an industrialist will get necessary clearances from all departments concerned within 15 days to set up unit.” He said, “Any industrialist, who is keen on setting industrial unit in the state, can get unique colour-coded stamp paper from the Invest Punjab portal.”

The CM said the idea had come from meetings with industrial tycoons in the state and across the country during the run up for Invest Punjab summit held earlier this year.

The CM said green colour stamp paper would symbolise that an industrialist had already paid the fee for clearances required for setting up an industry. He announced that the same colour coding would also be implemented in housing and other sectors to ensure optimum utilisation of land resources and facilitating people.