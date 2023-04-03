Come April 6, Neos Air to link Amritsar with Toronto via Milan

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 2

With nearly two lakh people from Punjab travelling every year to Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, to board a flight to Canada, Italian Airlines, Neos Air, is going to commence flights connecting the holy city with Toronto and New York via its hub at Milan Malpensa Airport (Italy) from April 6.

Earlier, Qatar Airways and Air India had expanded their operations from Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, Amritsar.

Luca Campanati, sales manager, Neos Air, said, “Amritsar’s connect with the UK and Canada is evident since decades. So, we are expanding our North American network with a new service between Milan Malpensa and Toronto, starting April 6 from Amritsar.”

The airline will operate one weekly flight from April 6 onwards to both Toronto and New York.

The airline will take 21 hours to complete the journey from Amritsar to Toronto as the flight will first halt at Milan airport and arrive at Toronto’s Pearson Airport after a four-hour layover.

Neos Air had started flights between Milan Malpensa and Amritsar in December 2022. Initially, the airline started operating charter services between Italy and Amritsar in September 2021 for the first time during the pandemic.

Sameep Singh Gumtala, global convener, FlyAmritsar Initiative, welcomed the launch of this one-stop seamless connectivity between Amritsar-Toronto via Milan that will also link Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport with New York as well.

#Canada #Toronto