Come April, Railways to start Sikh shrine tour

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, February 21

The Railways on Tuesday announced that it would launch in April Guru Kirpa Yatra, an exclusive service by its Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train to give the passengers a tour of major Sikh shrines in the country over the course of 11 days.

The Railways has been already running similar service by Bharat Gaurav Tourist Trains for Hindu pilgrimages.

The service is be launched from Lucknow on April 5. Passengers will get an opportunity to visit revered sites of Sikhism, including the five Holy Takhts, the Railways said.

The tour will include visit to Kesgarh Sahib Gurdwara and Virasat-e-khalsa at Anandpur Sahib, Gurdwara Patalpuri Sahib at Kiratpur Sahib, Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib at Sirhind, Akal Takht Sahib and Harmandir Sahib at Amritsar, Damdama Sahib at Bathinda, Takht Sachkhand Hazur Sahib at Nanded, Gurdwara Guru Nanak Jhira Sahib at Bidar and Takht Sri Patna Sahib at Patna.

Operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the train will have nine sleeper class coaches, one AC-3 tier and one AC-2 tier coach. The train will have a capacity of carrying 678 passengers with majority in the budget segment.

A pilgrim would have to pay Rs 48,275 for 2A, Rs 36,196 for 3A and Rs 24,127 for sleeper class. If two or more persons are travelling in a group, each passenger will pay Rs 39,999 for 2A, Rs 29,999 for 3A and Rs 19,999 for sleeper class.

For children, the fare would be Rs 37,780, Rs 28,327 and Rs 18,882 for each of the three classes, respectively.

The package will include journey in ergonomically designed coaches, on-board and off-board meals, accommodation in quality hotels, complete road transfers along with sightseeing.

