Come clean on drug deaths: Akali Dal to Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh, June 17

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today asked the AAP government to come clean on allegations of a massive drug racket operating in the state under official patronage.

Senior Akali Dal leader Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal said, “The AAP government has a lot of explaining to do about its patronage to drug traffickers in Punjab. While the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led govt is in deep slumber, the Congress is lending it a helping hand by staying silent on the issue.”

He said there seems to be an “unholy AAP-Congress jugal bandi” to exploit Punjab and ruin the lives of youth for drug money.

“It’s been seven years since the SAD was in power. These anti-Sikh and anti-Punjab ‘secret alliance partners’ have been refusing to speak even a single word against each other on drug menace,” he said.

He said that the Congress as the principal Opposition party had remained silent on this matter. “The top leaders of the Congress and AAP have been protecting each other by not letting the drug menace become an issue in the media. For this, they carry on a sustained media campaign to vilify the Akalis,” said Grewal.

“They keep on attacking the Akalis just to keep people’s attention away from their misdeeds,” he added.

