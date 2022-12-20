Come January, flight from Amritsar to Malaysia 4 days a week

Amritsar, December 19
Buoyed by a rise in the number of flyers, Batik Air, earlier known as Malindo, is set to increase frequency of its Amritsar-Kuala Lumpur flight from thrice a week to four days a week from the next month. Neos, an Italian airline, commenced Amritsar-Milan flight once a week from last week only.
Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International (SGRDJIA) Airport is now connected with two countries in Europe.
Interestingly, SpiceJet had commenced flights to Rome and Milan in November. The same month, Air-India had increased the frequency of its Amritsar-Birmingham light to thrice a week.
Yogesh Kamra, formerly a member of the Airport Advisory Committee, said direct flights to Italy offered connecting flights to New York, London, Canada and other European cities.
