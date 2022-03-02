Come up with escape route: Mann to Centre

Chandigarh: Urging the Centre to speed up the evacuation of stranded Indians, AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said its “lax” approach and UNSC vote had already put their lives in peril. He said the government’s advisory asking students to leave Kyiv had come without having offered any escape route or means to reach borders. “It should ensure transport and safe passage for those stranded in eastern Ukraine,” he said. tns
