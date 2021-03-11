Comedian Bharti Singh’s beard comment: NCM seeks report from Punjab, Maharashtra govts

Tribune News Service

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, May 23

National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has sought a report from the Chief Secretaries of the governments of Punjab and Maharashtra on a complaint against comedian Bharti Singh about her alleged joke on the beard and moustache of Sikhs during a TV show.

In a statement, the NCM said the report has been sought as Bharti's joke has hurt the religious sentiment of the Sikhs in India and abroad.

It said action will be taken based on the report.

An FIR was registered in Amritsar a few days ago on a complaint of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). In the police complaint, it was submitted that Bharti's joke had hurt the sentiments of the Sikhs. This was over an old video in which she allegedly mocked men with beards.