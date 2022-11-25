Coming up, 100 schools of eminence: Punjab minister Harjot Singh Bains

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 24

The government will soon build 100 schools of eminence to ensure quality education for children.

School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains stated this after a meeting with PWD officials here.

Bains said these would give a new direction to school education in the state. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will lay the foundation stone of a School of Eminence within a fortnight. He said the education standard of these schools would be on a par with the international level.

#bhagwant mann #harjot singh bains