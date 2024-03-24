Jalandhar police seize 8 weapons, 2 kg opium as they bust drug smuggling racket

Chandigarh, March 24
Eight weapons and 12 magazines were seized from four arrested persons, in a major blow to the narcotics network, taking the number of total seized weapons to 25.
A courier company operator was arrested and 2 kg of opium was seized, taking the total recovery of opium to 29 kg.
In a major blow to International Narcotic networks, Jalandhar Commissionerate Police breaks the backbone of organised network of International Drug Smuggling syndicate & inter-state gun running racket.— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) March 24, 2024
Huge haul of weapons and drug recovered in both the cases after…
In a post on X, the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police led by Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma claimed to have busted an organised network of international drug smuggling syndicate and inter-state gun-running racket.
