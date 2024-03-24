Jalandhar police seize 8 weapons, 2 kg opium as they bust drug smuggling racket

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 24

Eight weapons and 12 magazines were seized from four arrested persons, in a major blow to the narcotics network, taking the number of total seized weapons to 25.

A courier company operator was arrested and 2 kg of opium was seized, taking the total recovery of opium to 29 kg.

In a major blow to International Narcotic networks, Jalandhar Commissionerate Police breaks the backbone of organised network of International Drug Smuggling syndicate & inter-state gun running racket.



Huge haul of weapons and drug recovered in both the cases after… pic.twitter.com/cKBYt90wyf — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) March 24, 2024

In a post on X, the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police led by Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma claimed to have busted an organised network of international drug smuggling syndicate and inter-state gun-running racket.

