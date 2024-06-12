Committed to ensuring regular power to farmers: Punjab CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 11

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday chaired a meeting with the officers to review the supply of power for the paddy season.

The CM said the state government will ensure a minimum of eight hours power supply to the farmers during the sowing season. He claimed that the state government has evolved a fool-proof mechanism to ensure that farmers do not face any sort of inconvenience during the paddy season.

