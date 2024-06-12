Committed to ensuring regular power to farmers: Punjab CM

Chandigarh, June 11
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday chaired a meeting with the officers to review the supply of power for the paddy season.
The CM said the state government will ensure a minimum of eight hours power supply to the farmers during the sowing season. He claimed that the state government has evolved a fool-proof mechanism to ensure that farmers do not face any sort of inconvenience during the paddy season.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CRPF jawan killed, 6 security personnel injured in 2 encounters with terrorists in J-K
In Doda district, 5 troopers of Rashtriya Rifles and an SPO ...
First session of 18th Lok Sabha to begin on June 24
This is stated by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijij...
Terror can’t be policy of good neighbour: Jaishankar on Pak
Says India to focus on resolving ‘pending issues’ with China
China PM greets Modi, talks of steady relations
Says good ties augur well for regional stability
Modi to visit Italy for G7 summit this week
Bilaterals with Biden, Macron on cards