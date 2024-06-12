 Committed to ensuring regular power to farmers: Punjab CM : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Committed to ensuring regular power to farmers: Punjab CM

Committed to ensuring regular power to farmers: Punjab CM

Committed to ensuring regular power to farmers: Punjab CM

Bhagwant Mann, CM, Punjab. File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 11

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday chaired a meeting with the officers to review the supply of power for the paddy season.

The CM said the state government will ensure a minimum of eight hours power supply to the farmers during the sowing season. He claimed that the state government has evolved a fool-proof mechanism to ensure that farmers do not face any sort of inconvenience during the paddy season.

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world.

3 security personnel injured in encounter in J-K's Doda; suspected terrorist killed in Kathua

CRPF jawan killed, 6 security personnel injured in 2 encounters with terrorists in J-K

In Doda district, 5 troopers of Rashtriya Rifles and an SPO ...

First session of 18th Lok Sabha to begin on June 24

First session of 18th Lok Sabha to begin on June 24

This is stated by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijij...

Terror can’t be policy of good neighbour: Jaishankar on Pak

Terror can’t be policy of good neighbour: Jaishankar on Pak

Says India to focus on resolving ‘pending issues’ with China

China PM greets Modi, talks of steady relations

China PM greets Modi, talks of steady relations

Says good ties augur well for regional stability

Modi to visit Italy for G7 summit this week

Modi to visit Italy for G7 summit this week

Bilaterals with Biden, Macron on cards


