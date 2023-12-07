Committed to holistic development: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh, December 6
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday asked officials to ensure that benefits of pro-people schemes of the state government reach every genuine beneficiary.
Chairing a meeting with secretaries of all departments, the Chief Minister said the state government was committed to the holistic development of Punjab.
He said health, education, jobs and good governance were the priority areas of the government.
Priority areas
Health, education, jobs and good governance are the priority areas of the government. New welfare schemes should be formulated keeping in view the larger public interest. —Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister
Mann pointed out that ongoing development works should be completed within a stipulated period and new welfare schemes should be formulated keeping in view the larger public interest.
He asked the officials to ensure that the budget allocated to their respective departments was utilised.
The Chief Minister said any sort of callousness in implementation of welfare schemes was totally unwarranted.
Underlining the need for evolving a foolproof mechanism to benefit the needy, he said officials must monitor schemes on a regular basis.
He said the state government had been adopting zero tolerance towards laxity and nepotism in implementation of welfare schemes.
Mann said every eligible beneficiary had right on social welfare schemes.
