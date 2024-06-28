‘Committed to welfare of PwDs’

Chandigarh, June 27
Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Dr Baljit Kaur said the state government was committed to welfare of specially-abled persons.
The minister stated that in accordance with Section 51 of the RPWD Act-2016, the designated authority appointed by the state government was entrusted to issue registration certificates to institutions for persons with disabilities (PwDs).
The procedures encompassing the application, issuance and rejections of certificates, including granting of funds, were comprehensively outlined in Sections 51-55 of the RPWD Act-2016, she said.
The minister added that to enhance the efficiency of renewal process, Rule 10 of the Punjab Rights of Persons with Disabilities Rules, 2019, stipulates that applications for renewing registration certificates must be submitted 60 days before their expiration.
