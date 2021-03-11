Communal tension grips Rajpura, 300 cops on guard

Patiala, August 21
Tension gripped Rajpura town on Sunday after some residents tried to place religious items at a shrine. Over 300 cops were deployed at the site. Later, the items were shifted to another place.
Officials said it was “government land” and it was under illegal encroachment. Late on Saturday, some people placed some idols and other prayer items on an old well, just near the religious structure. As the news spread, hundreds of policemen in uniform and in civvies we’re deployed there.
“We have resolved the matter and status quo prevails now. We will register a case against persons for trying to give it a communal angle,” said Patiala DC Sakshi Sawhney.
This is the second time this year that two communities have come face to face in Rajpura over the same building, both claiming it as their own. “The matter should be solved through a dialogue or in a court,” said local residents.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India
The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a sui...
Supreme Court stays all proceedings in rape case against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain
The top court granted liberty to the complainant woman to ap...
Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party
Says won't bow down before conspirators and corrupt people
Thousands of farmers gather in Delhi for ‘mahapanchayat’; huge traffic snarls at Singhu, Ghazipur borders
Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, UP, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Od...
Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy
Also imposes a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him