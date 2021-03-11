Communal tension grips Rajpura, 300 cops on guard

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 21

Tension gripped Rajpura town on Sunday after some residents tried to place religious items at a shrine. Over 300 cops were deployed at the site. Later, the items were shifted to another place.

Officials said it was “government land” and it was under illegal encroachment. Late on Saturday, some people placed some idols and other prayer items on an old well, just near the religious structure. As the news spread, hundreds of policemen in uniform and in civvies we’re deployed there.

“We have resolved the matter and status quo prevails now. We will register a case against persons for trying to give it a communal angle,” said Patiala DC Sakshi Sawhney.

This is the second time this year that two communities have come face to face in Rajpura over the same building, both claiming it as their own. “The matter should be solved through a dialogue or in a court,” said local residents.

