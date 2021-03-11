Communalism led to Partition, says Akal Takht Jathedar

Amritsar, August 9
To pay tribute to around 10 lakh Sikhs, Hindus and Muslims, who lost their lives during communal frenzy in the run-up to the Partition 75 years ago, Akal Takht will be organising an “akhand path” from August 14 to 16.
In a video message released on Tuesday, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh asked Sikhs to remember those Punjabis who were killed during the Partition. He said they should recite the Mool Mantar and Japji Sahib, and appealed to the Hindu community to pray in memory of their ancestors from August 10 to 16.
He said Sikhs had to desert their gurdwaras and their memorabilia associated with the Khalsa Raj. He added the Partition was the result of communal thinking of the then political leaders, which took the lives of a million Punjabis.
