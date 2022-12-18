Compensate farmers for low cotton yield: Partap Singh Bajwa

Chandigarh, December 17
Punjab’s Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Saturday slammed the AAP government for its sheer negligence towards the cotton growers of the Malwa region in particular and the farmers of Punjab in general.
Bajwa reiterated his demand for substantial compensation for the cotton growers, whose crop was damaged by the pink bollworm attack, consequently, the farmers had to plough the fields that reduced the area under cotton cultivation.
The LoP was referring to the report that the state had recorded the lowest cotton production this year due to the pink bollworm attack, which has been a major cause of concern not only for the farmers but the trading community too.
“It is not only the farmers, who have suffered the lowest yield ever but the traders and ginning industry also have been getting a hard time dealing with the shortage of cotton. As per a news report, the ginning industry is sustaining a considerable loss,” the LoP said.
