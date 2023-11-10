Complaint filed against singer

Bathinda, November 9
A complaint has been lodged against Punjabi singer KS Makkhan (Kuldeep Singh Takhar) for allegedly promoting weapons in his upcoming song.
In the complaint filed with the Bathinda SSP and Deputy Commissioner, Pandit Rao Dharnevar said Makkhan’s new song “Zameen Da Rola Par”, which is going to be released soon, promoted weapons.
Dharnevar urged the government to take strict action and remove those scenes from the music video.
A few snippets of the shooting of the song have already gone viral on social media.
