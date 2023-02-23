Complete collapse of law and order in Punjab: Capt Amarinder Singh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 23

Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh today expressed grave concern over the Ajnala incident where the supporters of Sikh preacher Amritpal laid siege on the police station, which led to a scuffle and injuries to several police personnel.

“This is not only a complete collapse of the law and order situation in Punjab, it is more serious than that,” Capt Amarinder said in a statement, while pointing out that this incident has serious security implications for the state and the country.

The senior BJP leader drew the central government’s attention towards this incident warning that there was a particular pattern in these incidents, which does not bode well for the national security. “Particularly when Pakistan is there to encourage and exploit such a situation”, he observed, while raising questions over the competence of the state government in dealing with such a situation.

Capt Amarinder also questioned the motive behind carrying holy Guru Granth Sahib to the protest site, which he said was unacceptable.

The former Chief Minister appreciated the restraint exercised by the police in dealing with those who laid siege to the police station. “While the situation needs to be handled with care, at the same time, rule of law must prevail”, he added.

#Capt Amarinder Singh #Sikhs