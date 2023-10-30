Complete shutdown in Bathinda over killing of market body head

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, October 29

Markets in the city witnessed a complete shutdown today over the killing of Mall Road Market Association president and Harman Amritsari Kulcha eatery owner Harjinder Singh Johal Mele here. The call for the protest was given by the Bathinda Beopar Mandal.

Even doctors on the call of the IMA suspended the OPD for one day, along with the petroleum association, which kept all petrol stations closed till 11 am.

Traders started gathering at the crime spot since 8 am and staged a protest at Hanuman Chowk. They raised slogans against the state government and police administration over the poor law and order situation.

Rs 2L reward for info on suspects While the police are yet to trace the killers of Bathinda Mall Road Market Association president Harjinder Johal, they have released the photos of the suspects

The police have announced Rs 2 lakh reward for any person who gives information about the two suspects. A police probe revealed that a 9 mm pistol had been used in the crime

Bathinda SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said, “On Sunday, we have interrogated some persons on the basis of suspicion.”

Late Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh also reached the protest site. He said, “We all have to come together. There are gangsters in every village and city. They have marked their areas and are extorting money from shopkeepers and traders. Nobody is safe. The Punjab Government has to make a strict law in this regard. The government should start a WhatsApp number for people to lodge complaint pertaining to threat calls by gangsters.”

Later in the afternoon, the body was brought and kept at the protest spot.

In the evening, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu also reached the protest site. He said, “The law an order situation is at its worst in the state. Daily murders are taking place and gangsters are demanding ransom from business owners. Where should people go and why CM Bhagwant Mann is silent on this?”

The district administration held a meeting with the kin of the deceased and assured all possible help, including finance assistance to the family. Following this, the family called off the protest and cremated the body in the evening.

Bathinda DC Shaukat Ahmed Parray said, “The family has demanded adequate security and arrest of killers at the earliest. They have also sought finance assistance.”