 Comply with NDPS Act provision on drugs’ disposal: Punjab and Haryana High Courtto illaqa magistrates : The Tribune India

Comply with NDPS Act provision on drugs’ disposal: Punjab and Haryana High Courtto illaqa magistrates

Comply with NDPS Act provision on drugs’ disposal: Punjab and Haryana High Courtto illaqa magistrates

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has called for strict compliance of a provision of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on the handling and disposal of seized narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances by the illaqa magistrates of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, December 8

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has called for strict compliance of a provision of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on the handling and disposal of seized narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances by the illaqa magistrates of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan also asked the Chandigarh Judicial Academy Director to prepare a “draft order” on the issue under Section 52-A of the Act. “The Director, Chandigarh Judicial Academy, is directed to prepare a draft order under Section 52-A of the Act in the light of judgment of the Supreme Court in Mohan Lal’s case and circulate it to all the illaqa magistrates before whom the accused arrested in the NDPS cases are produced.”

The direction came in a case where there was unexplained delay of 28 days in sending the sample parcels of the seized substance to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). Justice Sangwan asserted the order passed by an illaqa magistrate under Section 52-A was silent about any direction given to the investigating officer on how and where to keep the case property.

A direction was issued to destroy the case property in accordance with the state government rules. But a mandatory direction required to be given to send the sample parcel immediately to the FSL was not issued, resulting in a delay of 28 days. Otherwise also, an order mentioned that the magistrate had seen the sample parcels and before putting down the initials. But the magistrate did not put her own seal/the court’s seal to certify the same.

Justice Sangwan added an inspector stated that the sample parcels remained in his custody till these were sent to the FSL. But there was no explanation as to why these were kept for 28 days and not sent to the FSL immediately.

Referring to Supreme Court judgments in two cases, Justice Sangwan added the 28-day delay was unexplained and fatal to the prosecution version. In view of judgments, it was apparent that the prosecution failed to lead cogent evidence that the sample parcels remained in safe custody of a ‘malkhana’ in a police station for 28 days.

Delay in sending sample to FSL

  • The direction came in a case where there was unexplained delay of 28 days in sending the sample parcels of the seized substance to the Forensic Science Laboratory
  • Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan asserted the order passed by an illaqa magistrate under Section 52-A, NDPS Act, was silent about any direction given to the investigating officer on how and where to keep the case property

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

'We want justice': Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada's Brampton

2
Trending

Dharmendra celebrates 87th birthday with fans, Hema Malini wishes 'love of her life', sons Sunny and Bobby Deol share pictures from family celebrations

3
Himachal

Himachal polls results: Congress changes strategy, asks MLAs to stay put in Shimla

4
Punjab

Watch: This 'chaat wali' from Punjab is going viral for her epic 'sardar ji' style

5
Nation

BJP retains Gujarat for a seventh straight term, sets new records, Bhupendra Patel to remain CM

6
Punjab

Jagrup Brar among 4 Punjabis inducted as minister in Canada's British Columbia govt

7
World

Pakistani passport ranks 4th lowest in world, find out which country's ranks most powerful

8
Punjab

Nakodar garment trader’s gunman succumbs to bullet injuries; complete bandh in town

9
Nation

Supreme Court takes exception to govt functionaries' statement on judicial appointments, NJAC

10
Nation

IPS officer Amit Lodha who inspired web-series 'Khakee' booked by Bihar vigilance unit over corruption charges

Don't Miss

View All
‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton
Punjab

'We want justice': Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada's Brampton

Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO
J & K

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO

Free power scheme bleeds Punjab corpn
Punjab

Punjab Government's free power scheme bleeds PSPCL

Groom melts hearts by making entrance at wedding with pet dog, check out viral video!
Trending

Groom melts hearts by making entrance at wedding with pet dog, check out viral video!

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib
Chandigarh

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib

Top News

BJP sets record in Gujarat; Cong wrests HP

BJP sets record in Gujarat; Congress wrests Himachal

Cong decimated | 13% votes, AAP gets ‘national’ tag

Virbhadra Singh's wife Pratibha Singh, Sukhu, Agnihotri lead race for Congress CM in Himachal

Virbhadra Singh's wife Pratibha Singh, Sukhu, Agnihotri lead race for Congress CM in Himachal

Former PCC chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore, who won from Theog i...

Himachal Pradesh elections: Cong secures 43.90 pc vote share, BJP close behind with 43 pc, AAP received 1.10pc

Himachal Pradesh elections: Cong secures 43.90 pc vote share, BJP close behind with 43 pc, AAP gets only 1.10 pc

Despite getting 43 per cent vote share, the BJP could only m...

SP retains Mainpuri LS seat, BJP wrests Azam’s bastion

Samajwadi Party retains Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, BJP wrests Azam Khan’s bastion Rampur Sadar

UN economic council accredits nine NGOs amid objections

UN economic council accredits nine NGOs amid objections

NGOs include Dalit rights body (IDSN), whose accreditation h...


Cities

View All

Taxi driver shot at on busy Queens Road in Amritsar

Taxi driver shot at on busy Queens Road in Amritsar

Extradited from Vienna, NIA nabs mastermind of Tarn Taran blast

Three arrested for helping gangster flee police custody

Spa owner booked, manager held for operating sans licence in Amritsar

Stretch of Problems; Harsha Chhina-Fatehgarh Churian road in tatters

Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Bathinda's Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Punjab native Rachna Singh first South Asian woman Education Minister in British Columbia

3 injured in two firing incidents in Bathinda

23 EV charging stations all powered up, to open soon in Chandigarh

23 EV charging stations all powered up, to open soon in Chandigarh

Snatchers on Prowl: Miscreants have free run at Chandigarh railway station

Punjab rights panel seeks report on rivulet mess

Waste processing: Chandigarh to adopt NEERI-suggested technology

Punjab and Haryana High Court allows drug case accused interim bail for wife’s delivery

Woman's body found inside suitcase in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh

Woman's body found inside suitcase in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh

Assembly elections: AAP finds solace in ‘national party’ status

2012 Chhawla gang rape-cum murder case: SC to consider urgent listing of review petition

AAP draws a blank in Himachal assembly polls; secures just 1.10 per cent votes

Delhi HC grants bail to ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in NSE phone-tapping case

Nakodar garment trader’s gunman succumbs to bullet injuries; complete bandh in town

Nakodar garment trader’s gunman succumbs to bullet injuries; complete bandh in town

Youth dies as car rams into wall in Kapurthala

Jalandhar: Car theft case solved, 1 arrested

Jalandhar cop beats up fellow with baton over minor issue; video goes viral on social media

In Parliament: Balbir Singh Seechewal gets documents in Punjabi, expresses gratitude

16-year-old boy dies in mishap in Doraha

16-year-old boy dies in mishap in Doraha

No confirmed swine flu case in 8 days, Ludhiana district still remains worst-hit

No fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

Cable Mess-III: Bundles of huge cables on National Highway-44 pose threat to people

Contractual bus staff in Ludhiana seek regular jobs

Patiala sees worst dengue outbreak in 4 years

Patiala sees worst dengue outbreak in 4 years

Punjabi University, Patiala sanitation workers stage protest, litter campus

Youth festival to raise awareness on drugs, gun culture

Patiala Development Authority begins e-auction of residential, business units

Jai Inder Kaur celebrates BJP’s win in Gujarat