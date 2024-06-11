Complying with NGT orders, civic bodies begin to act on solid waste management

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, June 10

Authorities at municipal councils and nagar panchayats have been advised to observe special days for undertaking intensive cleanliness drive and sensitising residents on the issue by roping in office-bearers and activists of social organisations.

Though the programme has been launched as a part of compliance of status report of Solid Waste Management as per National Green Tribunal’s order of 2018, orders issued by Principal Secretary, Local Bodies Department, was observed to be immediate trigger behind the launch of movement immediately after elections.

The administration claimed to have launched a programme to achieve hundred per cent target of door-to-door garbage collection and segregation of solid waste materials.

Sources at civic bodies at Malerkotla, Amargarh and Ahmedgarh revealed that concerned personnel in the sanitation department had been advised to undertake a special cleanliness drive.

Perusal of communiqué received from the office of Additional Deputy Commissioner, Malerkotla, revealed that the Principal Secretary, Local Bodies, had asked administration in all districts to undertake campaigns to ensure that the captioned status report of the NGT was compiled in letter and spirit.

