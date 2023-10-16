Punjab computer teachers threaten to intensify stir

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, October 15

On the third and last day of their state-level protest, computer teachers from across Punjab under the banner of the Computer Teachers Union (CTU) today protested near the Sangrur residence of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. They have threatened to intensify their agitation in the coming days if the state government failed to fulfil their demands.

Protesters alleged that their services were regularised in 2011 under Punjab ICT Education Society (PICTES) and they were given letters for their services under the Punjab Civil Services norms. But till date, the norms have not been implemented for them.

“Various senior leaders of AAP have repeatedly claimed on social media of giving us our pending benefits of services soon. But all their claims are only on papers as we have not got any benefit as yet. Punjab Government should look into the matter urgently,” said a protesting teacher.

Their main demands include implementation of pending benefits of Punjab Civil Services, 6th Pay Commission and jobs to family members of deceased computer teachers.

“If Punjab Government fails to look into our long pending demands, then we will start disrupting government functions and also gherao ministers after seeing the response of the state government,” said another protester.

“The then government in 2011 gave us letters for regularisation, but till date, we have not received any benefit. As many as 90 computer teachers have died so far, but their families have neither received any financial aid from Punjab Government, nor any government job,” Gurwinder Singh Tartarn, state president of CTU, said.

