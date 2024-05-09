Firing outside Salman Khan’s house: Conduct 2nd post-mortem examination of accused, says Punjab and Haryana High Court

Chandigarh, May 8
Just about a fortnight after firing outside actor Salman Khan’s house in Bandra, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today directed Punjab to conduct a second post-mortem examination of an accused, who died in police custody.
The direction by Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj came on a fresh petition filed against the state and other respondents by Reeta Devi through counsel Davinder Singh Khurana. She was seeking directions to the respondents to ‘initiate and conduct’ a fresh post-mortem examination of her son Anuj Kumar, ‘who tragically passed away while in police custody’.
Justice Bhardwaj asserted that the petitioner might hand over the body of her son to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College in Faridkot by May 10 and appear before the medical superintendent for necessary compliance.
Justice Bhardwaj referred to the facts of the case before observing that a mother was apprehensive about her son’s death. Referring to the arguments and noticing that no serious objection had been raised to the post-mortem being re-conducted by the state, the Bench disposed of the petition.
