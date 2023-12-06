Confer Bharat Ratna on Bhagat Singh, Kartar Singh Sarabha, Udham Singh: Amar Singh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 6

Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha MP Amar Singh on Wednesday demanded that Government of India confer Bharat Ratna on Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Kartar Singh Sarabha, Udham Singh, Madan Lal Dhingra and other great freedom fighters.

Speaking in zero hour today, he said that India’s struggle for independence was a 100-year long struggle waged by from every part of the country. "However if any one state had a disproportionate share in terms of martyrs, those who went to cellular jail and suffered torture under the British it would have to be Punjab," he said.

Amar Singh said that it’s a commonly stated number that 80% of freedom fighters were from Punjab.

"The list is very long from Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh to Kartar Singh Sarabha, Udham Singh, Madan Lal Dhingra and so many others. In terms of anti-British movements also, Punjab was the epicenter with movements such as the Gadar Lehar, Kuka Lehar, Pagri Sambhal Jatta Lehar, Gurdwara Sudhar Lehar, and Babar Akali Lehar. All these movements were against the British or British agents in North India. Thousands of Punjabis gave up their lives fighting in these movements," Singh added.

He said while many Bharat Ratnas have been conferred over the years, "it is astonishing that we have forgotten to honour those who gave the supreme sacrifice for the nation. He made special mention of how young Bhagat Singh and Kartar Singh Sarabah were when they sacrificed their lives for the nation".

#Bharat #Bharat Ratna #Fatehgarh Sahib #Lok Sabha #Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha