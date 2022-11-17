Confer Bharat Ratna on Bhagat Singh, Lala Lajpat Rai: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 16

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today sought the Bharat Ratna for martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev, Kartar Singh Sarabha, Lala Lajpat Rai and other legendary martyrs, who sacrificed their lives during the freedom struggle.

Addressing a state-level function to mark the martyrdom day of Kartar Singh Sarabha at the martyr’s native village in Ludhiana district, the Chief Minister said bestowing the Bharat Ratna on the martyrs would enhance the prestige of the award.

Demands national martyr status for Kartar Singh Sarabha; says his government will raise the matter with the Centre

Announces that the construction of a civil terminal at the upcoming international airport in Halwara will be completed soon

“These great martyrs deserve the award because they made the supreme sacrifice for emancipating the country from foreign rule,” Mann said, adding that he had urged the Union Government to confer the highest civilian award on the martyrs.

He also demanded national martyr status for Kartar Singh Sarabha, adding that the state government would raise the matter with the Centre soon. The Chief Minister claimed that the international airport in Mohali had been named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh because of the strenuous efforts made by the state government.

“Airports, universities and other institutions must be named after martyrs so that their legacy lives on,” said Mann. The Chief Minister announced that his government would soon complete the construction of a civil terminal at the upcoming international airport in Halwara.

The airport, which is coming up over an area of 161 acre, will entail a cost of Rs 50 crore.

The CM also announced that Government Senior Secondary School at Sarabha village would be transformed into a “school of eminence”.

“It will be a real tribute to the martyr, who laid down his life at the altar of motherland at a young age,” he added.

