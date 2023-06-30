Cong alleges collapse of law & order

Bathinda June 29
Irked over alleged deterioration of law and order and imposition of power cuts, the District Congress Committee, Bathinda Urban, today asked the district administration to get the things in order or officials concerned should be prepared to face the protests.
Rajan Garg, chief, District Congress Committee, Bathinda Urban, said, “Incidents of robbery are on the rise as policing is ineffective. Residents are being compelled to punish the criminals themselves.” He said the spurt in crime had scared the traders and business had been affected.
Though Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann claimed to supply regular power, prolonged cuts were being imposed in the state, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Convoy stopped, Rahul visit to Manipur triggers political spat
Takes copter to Churachandpur | Cong fumes, BJP dubs visit ‘...
PM chairs BJP top brass meet amid buzz of govt, party rejig
Up next, meeting of Council of Ministers on Monday
Shah: Nitish aims to stay CM, not become PM; he’s fooling Lalu
Attacks Oppn, says Cong has failed to launch Rahul despite t...