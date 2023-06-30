Cong alleges collapse of law & order

Tribune News Service

Bathinda June 29

Irked over alleged deterioration of law and order and imposition of power cuts, the District Congress Committee, Bathinda Urban, today asked the district administration to get the things in order or officials concerned should be prepared to face the protests.

Rajan Garg, chief, District Congress Committee, Bathinda Urban, said, “Incidents of robbery are on the rise as policing is ineffective. Residents are being compelled to punish the criminals themselves.” He said the spurt in crime had scared the traders and business had been affected.

Though Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann claimed to supply regular power, prolonged cuts were being imposed in the state, he said.