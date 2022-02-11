Congress believes in vendetta politics: Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur

Anandpur Sahib/Hoshiarpur, February 10
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said the Congress will have to “pay the price for compromising” the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his January 5 Ferozepur visit not only in Punjab but all over the country.
Thakur, who was in Anandpur Sahib to campaign for BJP candidate Dr Pariminder Sharma, alleged the Congress believed in vendetta politics. He also addressed rallies in Garhshankar and Dasuya of Hoshiarpur district in favour of party nominees.
Blaming the Congress government for the drug menace, he said it had ignored the youth of the state as a result of which they had fallen prey to narcotics.
Lashing out at the AAP, the HP CM said the claims made by Arvind Kejriwal regarding development in Delhi were misleading. He said AAP leaders should visit Himachal to witness “real” development.
He also announced that an MoU for a ropeway from Anandpur Sahib to Naina Devi had already been signed and work would begin soon.
Addressing a gathering at Binewal Jhungian in support of Garhshankar nominee Nimisha Mehta, he claimed if people wished to make Punjab drug-free, the BJP-led alliance must come into power. He said a network of four-laned roads would be set up between Anandpur Sahib and Naina Devi. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Supreme Court again refuses to intervene on Karnataka hijab row
CJI says, ‘We are also watching what’s happening in the stat...
Karnataka High Court requests state govt to reopen schools, says no to hijab and saffron shawls in classrooms
Interim order was issued by three-judge full bench led by Ch...
Budget to bring stability to economy, Nirmala Sitharaman says in Rajya Sabha
Was replying to budget demand in Rajya Sabha
Gurugram police register FIR against builder after 2 die in building mishap
One of the deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Ekta ...
57 Punjab constituencies have 3 or more candidates with criminal cases in fray, says survey
Punjab Election Watch and ADR could not analyse 28 candidate...