Congress believes in vendetta politics: Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur

Tribune News Service

Anandpur Sahib/Hoshiarpur, February 10

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said the Congress will have to “pay the price for compromising” the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his January 5 Ferozepur visit not only in Punjab but all over the country.

Thakur, who was in Anandpur Sahib to campaign for BJP candidate Dr Pariminder Sharma, alleged the Congress believed in vendetta politics. He also addressed rallies in Garhshankar and Dasuya of Hoshiarpur district in favour of party nominees.

Blaming the Congress government for the drug menace, he said it had ignored the youth of the state as a result of which they had fallen prey to narcotics.

Lashing out at the AAP, the HP CM said the claims made by Arvind Kejriwal regarding development in Delhi were misleading. He said AAP leaders should visit Himachal to witness “real” development.

He also announced that an MoU for a ropeway from Anandpur Sahib to Naina Devi had already been signed and work would begin soon.

Addressing a gathering at Binewal Jhungian in support of Garhshankar nominee Nimisha Mehta, he claimed if people wished to make Punjab drug-free, the BJP-led alliance must come into power. He said a network of four-laned roads would be set up between Anandpur Sahib and Naina Devi. —

