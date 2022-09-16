Cong leader Partap Bajwa says AAP disappointed lakhs of Punjabis in first six months

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 16

Terming the first six months of Punjab government devoid of direction and people-friendly approach, coupled with chaos and confusion senior Congress leader and Punjab’s Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has disappointed lakhs of Punjabis who voted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to power with a massive mandate.

Bajwa said mismanagement of the Bhagwant Mann government was being witnessed in almost all departments of public dealing where even the most ordinary works of the common man were being obstructed due to indifferent approach of the officials.

“The Bhagwant Mann government came on the plank of showing zero tolerance towards corruption. However not only the common man continues to suffer in various government offices at the hands of corrupt officials but he now has to dole out double the amount of the bribe money to get even his most mundane work done,” said Bajwa.

Moreover, Bhagwant Mann’s double standard approach to the corruption complaints against his own cabinet ministers has further baffled the people of Punjab. “When you sacked your health minister Dr Vijay Singla merely on the basis of an audio clip why you are adopting a different yardstick for your other cabinet colleague Fauja Singh Sarari,” Bajwa questioned Mann.

And who could forget the obnoxious behaviour of Mann’s other health minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra who compelled vice chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) Dr. Raj Bahadur to lie down on a mattress of a hospital ward. The vice chancellor felt so humiliated that he quit the job.

“Bhagwant Mann has still not clarified why his cabinet minister Anmol Gagan Mann was seeking to renovate her official house with crores of rupees. Is the Aam Aadmi tag of being honest a mere facade to mislead the gullible voters to grab power.”

Bajwa said the behaviour of AAP MLAs such as Sheetal Aungural, Manvinder Singh Giaspura, Sukhvir Singh Mehsarkhana, Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra and Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhinna was already under scanner and some of them even had to apologize in the past.

Bajwa said Bhagwant Mann must recall how during the nomination of seven Rajya Sabha members the latter had completely ignored the interests of Punjab and meekly surrendered to the command of his masters’ voice Arvind Kejriwal. “It is common knowledge in the state now that Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha is actually calling the shots while the state chief minister has been reduced to a mere puppet.”

Bajwa also reminded Bhagwant Mann of his u-turn on Mattewara textile park in Ludhiana and Agneepath scheme for the recruitment of Agniveers, which he vehemently supported and opposed respectively on the floor of Punjab Vidhan Sabha but did exactly the opposite outside the house.

“Your stand on the transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab and seeking separate land for Punjab Vidhan Sabha and High Court within the territory of UT has hugely diluted Punjab’s claim over Chandigarh. Even on Punjab river waters and on the construction of SYL you have thrown the ball into the court of the Centre completely abdicating your own responsibility of taking a strong and pro Punjab stand on the aforesaid issues,” said Bajwa.

Bajwa also criticized Mann for unceremoniously removing the chief secretary, director general of police and advocate general of Punjab.