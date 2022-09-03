Cong leaders Raja Warring, Khaira booked for sharing letter of Punjab appointments ‘signed by Kejriwal’; book Delhi CM, dares Khaira

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 3

The SAS Nagar police on Saturday booked Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and senior Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira for allegedly sharing on their social media account a ‘false’ and ‘fabricated’ list of political appointments made by Punjab’s AAP government and ‘signed’ by AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal. They have been charged with forgery with the intent of misleading the public.

The case has been registered on the complaint of AAP's SAS Nagar district president Prabhjot Kaur under Sections 465 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 66 (D) of the Information Technology Act at Phase-1 Police Station, SAS Nagar. She alleged that the said list was forged by creating fabricated letterhead of Aam Aadmi Party and further bears forged signatures of Arvind Kejriwal.

Raja Warring and Khaira had tagged a letter on their Twitter handles that purportedly was signed by Kejriwal. Warring had said that people’s apprehensions that the Punjab government was being run by remote control from Delhi was proving true. However, AAP Punjab had called the letter fake.

Meanwhile, responding to the registration of case against him, Khaira took to Twitter and dared Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to book AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

In the same words of @ArvindKejriwal i welcome his sponsored “Love-Letter”registering Fir against me & @RajaBrar_INC for a Twitter post.Will @BhagwantMann dare register Fir against Kejriwal for faking to be Aap Pb Convenor for Z-Plus security at d cost of Pb!This is pure hatred ! pic.twitter.com/APSTqoTVAt — Sukhpal Singh Khaira (@SukhpalKhaira) September 3, 2022

