Congress old guard out in Jakhar's support

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh/muktsar, May 16

Days after former PCC chief Sunil Jakhar quit the Congress, two senior party leaders Lal Singh and Shamsher Singh Dullo have come out in his support.

Dullo, a former PCC chief, said those who had no contribution in building the party were running the show and the traditional Congress men were being sidelined. “The Congress is like a family. Jakhar should have been called to sort out differences. Jakhar resignation is not good for the party,” he said.

Being sidelined He is a tall leader. Outsiders are being heard at the cost of traditional Congress leaders. —Lal Singh, PCC Ex-senior vice-president Listen to veterans Instead of listening to sycophants, the high command should listen to traditional Congress men. —Shamsher Singh Dullo, PCC former chief

Lal Singh, a former senior vice-president of the PCC, termed the resignation a “big loss” for the party. “He is a tall leader. Outsiders are being heard at the cost of the traditional Congress men,” he said.

Dullo, a former Rajya Sabha MP, said the Assembly election results were testimony to the rejection of the mafia by voters. “Instead of listening to sycophants and monied leaders, the party high command should listen to the valuable suggestions of traditional Congress men if the party had to be revived. But no one listens here,” he lamented, adding party was not being run as an organisation, but by managers.

Also, many traditional Congress leaders in Muktsar, the home district of PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, feel the resignation of former PCC chief Sunil Jakhar is a major setback for the party.

Gurdas Girdhar, former president, District Congress Committee, said: “Traditional Congress men are disappointed with Jakhar’s resignation. He is a wise politician and had served the party for a long period. His resignation is definitely a setback for the party.”

Jagpal Singh Abulkhurana, who unsuccessfully contested the Assembly elections as a Congress nominee from Lambi, said: “At a time when the Congress in particular and Punjab in general needed to safeguard secular, democratic and liberal politics, the resignation of Jakhar is a major setback. Punjab is witnessing the resurgence of politics of vendetta and attempts to curb freedom of expression. Silencing of such leaders is not healthy and may push Punjab into the dark times,” said Jagpal, the foster son of former Cabinet minister Gurnam Singh Abulkhurana.

Some senior party leaders said they were waiting for Jakhar’s next move. “Whichever way Jakhar goes, he will prove his worth. We are waiting for his future course of action,” said a senior Congress leader.

#SunilJakhar