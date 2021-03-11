Cong plans statewide drive on AAP's unkept poll promises

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 16

The Punjab Congress will soon launch a statewide programme to remind the AAP government of the pre-poll promises made to people of Punjab that it had failed to fulfil.

After presiding over a meeting of mayors, senior deputy mayors and deputy mayors from across the state, Congress working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu said people were angry at the government for failing to walk the talk.

Will bring govt out of slumber They are in power now and it is time to deliver. The Congress will bring government out of its honeymoon slumber. —Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Cong working prez

“But we will remind them they are in power now and it is time to deliver,” he said, adding, the Congress would bring the government out of its “honeymoon slumber”.

Ashu said the party wanted to take feedback from the top brass in civic bodies about the prevailing situation in the state, the cities in particular.

He said people were disillusioned with the AAP government as it had failed to fulfil its promises made before the elections.

Among those who was attended the meeting were mayors of Ludhiana Balkar Sandhu, Jalandhar Jagdish Raja, Mohali Amarjeet Sidhu and Hoshiarpur Surinder Shinda.