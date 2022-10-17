Congress president poll: Punjab delegates confused ahead of voting

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 16

A day ahead of the polling for the post of Congress president on October 17, confusion has gripped the Punjab Congress delegates, who have to cast their ballot.

Against the 307 delegates announced by the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Amarinder Raja Warring, only 234 delegates will be allowed to cast their votes. Besides the 234 delegates, others are co-opted delegates who have been added by the PPCC.

The 73 additional delegates were added as co-opted members on the recommendations of the MLAs and other senior leaders. As per the rules, two delegates from each Assembly segment become official delegates.

“We have not received any call from the election committee of the AICC,” said one of the co-opted delegate.

The delegates, who have to cast their vote, will be issued a vote card ahead of the polling. The polling will take place at Punjab Congress Bhawan from 10 am to 4 pm.

The PPCC chief said the AICC-appointed election commission had clarified that only the delegates representing the constituency would have voting rights, the number of which was 234.

