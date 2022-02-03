Punjab Congress releases theme song; SGPC files plaint

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh/Amritsar, Feb 2

The Congress today released a two-minute theme song projecting the party’s developmental agenda, titled ‘Punjab di charhdi kala, Congress mange sarbat da bhala’.

The song broadly outlines the development works carried out by the state government, including setting up road network, new schools in villages and reduction of power tariff among other things.

Meanwhile, the SGPC has strongly objected to the song, claiming it disorts a prayer.

A complaint has been filed with the Chief Electoral Officer.

#punjab congress #SGPC