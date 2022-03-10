Cong, SAD bonhomie at display in Gidderbaha

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Gidderbaha, March 9

Congress and SAD activists of Chak Gilzewala village in the Gidderbaha Assembly segment here have set an example of brotherhood, especially at a time when the election results are just a few hours away.

To celebrate the victory of the candidates of their respective political parties, Congress leader-cum-village sarpanch Daljit Singh and SAD activist Charanjit Singh today jointly prepared one-quintal laddoos each at a common place by hiring the same confectioner.

Notably, Congress MLA and Transport Minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is the Congress candidate from here and a leading transporter Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon is the SAD candidate from Gidderbaha. Both are strong critics of each other.

While Daljit claimed that he would give his share of one-quintal laddoos to Charanjit if Dimpy Dhillon wins. Charanjit, too, said he would give his share of laddoos to Daljit if Raja Warring wins.

“We have to set an example of brotherhood in society that these are just elections and we should keep intact our personal bonding. We will even go to each other’s house tomorrow,” said Daljit Singh.

On this, Raja Warring said: “This is really a good step. All leaders should also set such an example.”