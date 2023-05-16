Cong, SAD flay power tariff hike

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 15

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Badal today said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had mastered the politics of lies and deception by increasing power tariff immediately after winning the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll.

Sukhbir said, “AAP contested the Jalandhar bypoll on the promise of providing 300 free units. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s statement that the Punjab Government will subsidise domestic consumers (300 units) for the additional cost borne by them is an eyewash. The government already owes Rs 20,400 crore to the PSPCL and is in no position to take on an additional burden.”

He said, “The AAP government has increased the power tariff for all categories, including the lowest brackets. The government must withdraw its decision.”

While condemning the Aam Aadmi Party government’s anti-people decision to hike power tariff, Pradesh Congress Committee chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said the decision had exposed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

He said the dictatorial decision to increase power tariff immediately after the Jalandhar bypoll would add to the woes of the consumers.