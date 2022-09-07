Congress suspicious of AAP intentions to defend Punjab's claim on SYL

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 6

State Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring today expressed suspicion about the Aam Aadmi Party government’s intentions to defend state’s interests on the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue in the Supreme Court.

“We are worried that all the efforts by the previous Congress governments to save Punjab’s waters might go waste as the AAP government is hesitant and reluctant to put up a strong and unambiguous case in the apex court,” Warring said in a statement here today.

The PCC president added the Congress’ apprehensions were strengthened by the AAP Rajya Sabha member Sushil Gupta saying in April that the SYL water would flow into Haryana from 2025 when, he claimed, the AAP would form the government there. Gupta had said, “it is not our promise but our guarantee”, Warring quoted him saying.

He said the AAP could go to any extent to try to lure the voters in Haryana.

