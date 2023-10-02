Congress, AAP anti-Punjab: Akalis

Tribune News Service

Lambi/Muktsar, October 1

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal has said that his father former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal had entrusted him with the ‘sewa’ of Lambi Assembly constituency and he would work with the same perseverance as the former CM to ensure no injustice was done to the people of this Assembly segment.

Sukhbir further said that the gathering at today’s “Punjab Youth Milni” of Lambi constituency organised by Youth Akali Dal (YAD) president Sarabjit Singh Jhinjer and district YAD president Akashdeep Singh Middukhera made him emotional as it was the first rally of this constituency after the passing away of his father.

“My father nurtured this constituency like his family. Despite him not being around, this huge gathering is evident of people’s love and respect for him,” said Sukhbir.

The SAD president further said, “Now, the time has come for the youth and all other sections of society to understand the evil designs of the Congress-Aam Aadmi Party alliance and unite under the banner of SAD to drive the anti-Punjab parties out of the state.”

He said, “Farmers had not been paid compensation for repeat crop failures and the girdawari process was yet to be finished for the huge crop losses due to floods.”

