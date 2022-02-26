Congress, Akalis' incompetence to blame for people taking law into own hands against drug menace: AAP

Chandigarh, February 25
Urging Kaljharani villagers in Bathinda district to follow the rule of law, Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema today said due to incompetence of subsequent Akali and Congress governments, people had been forced to take law into their own hands.
He said the AAP government, if voted to power, would eradicate drugs and punish drug smugglers and mafia.
In a statement, Cheema alleged traditional political parties had been promising eradication of drugs, but once the government was formed, they patronised the drug mafia.
Targeting SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal, he said the Akali government had been unable to eradicate the drug menace, forcing residents of Kaljharani village to take it upon themselves to punish drug smugglers.
He said the Congress government under Capt Amarinder Singh vowed to break the backbone of drug menace, but it was rampant due to political patronage to the mafia and interference in the police working. —
