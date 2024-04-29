Raja Warring to contest againt BJP's Ravneet Bitu from Ludhiana; Congress announces 4 more candidates for Punjab

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 29

The Congress on Monday announced four more candidates for LS elections in Punjab.

The announcement for the candidate from Ferozepur is still awaited.

The party had earlier announced the names of eight candidates. The party has fielded Congress state chief Raja Warring from Ludhiana against BJP candidate Ravneet Bittu, the sitting Ludhiana MP, who recently left the Congress to join the BJP.

Dera Baba Nanak MLA Sukhjinder Randhawa has been named from Gurdaspur. Zira MLA Kulbir Zira from Khadoor Sahib and former cabinet minister Vijay Inder Singla, a former MP from Sangrur, from Anandpur Sahib.

#Amrinder Singh Raja Warring #BJP #Congress #Ferozepur