Congress anti-Punjab, says Raghav Chadha over Rahul Gandhi's RC jibe

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 20

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the AAP government in Punjab a war of words has broken out between both the parties. Rahul had alleged that the AAP government was being run with a remote control and MP Raghav Chadha (RCs) was calling the shots in the Bhagwant Mann-led dispensation in the state.

The Gandhi scion had also accused the AAP of spending Punjab funds on advertisements during the Gujarat Assembly polls held last year.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s statement, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said. Chadha said, “Punjabis will never forget and forgive the Congress for the 1984 massacre. Your party has been trying to rebrand you since I was born and it will not work this time either. A pathological dislike for Punjabis is in the Congress’ DNA.”

The AAP MP further said, “The Congress has always worked against the interest of Punjab and Sikhs. But the AAP will not tolerate their nefarious designs and strongly protect the rights of Punjabis.”

Hitting out at the Congress, the AAP MP said the Gandhi family used to often summon the then Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and he used to go to Delhi.

Reverting back, the Punjab Congress in a tweet said: “It is not about Delhi visits rather it is about the fact that people from Delhi have offices in the Punjab Secretariat and are dictating terms.”

