Congress banks on youth, experience

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 9

After facing a serious drubbing in the recent Assembly elections, the Congress high command, by appointing Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, 44, as the PCC chief and Partap Bajwa, 65, as the CLP leader, has tried to maintain a regional, experience and caste balance. At the same time, by appointing Bharat Bhushan Ashu as the working president and SC leader Raj Kumar Chabbewal, 53, as the deputy CLP leader, the party has addressed the Hindu and Dalit factors.

The high command has sought to position seasoned leader and former MP Bajwa to take on the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government, while banking on youth, by appointing Warring, to revitalise the party organisation ahead of the 2024 general election.

Sources in the party said MLA Sukhjinder Randhawa and MP Santokh Chaudhary were in contention for the post of the PCC chief, but the party preferred a young face with good oratorical skills. Incidentally, traditional Congress men have been assigned the roles this time.

Both Bajwa and Warring have risen through the ranks and understand the party dynamics, and the pulse of rank and file. Welcoming the decision, Bajwa said his experience as a parliamentarian will come in handy as the CLP leader in the Assembly to take on the AAP government. Warring has the potential to take along the youth in the party ahead of the 2024 elections. —