Moga Congress, BJP, Akali workers join AAP

Chandigarh, April 22
AAP got a big boost on Monday when a number of Akali, Congress and BJP leaders left their parties to join it.
Randhir Singh Tharaj, district president, SC Wing, Moga, and chairman of the All-India Majhabi Sikh Welfare Association, joined the AAP. Along with him, Paramjit Kaur Dhaliwal, sarpanch and vice-president of Women Wing, Moga, Harinder Singh Bhatia (MC candidate), MC Paramjit Singh Kainth (Congress) and Balwinder Singh also joined the party. When Bhagwant Mann officially inducted the leaders into the party, AAP MLA (Bagha Purana) Amritpal Singh Sukhanand and MLA (Rampura Phul) Balkar Singh were also present.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress nominee's ‘Constitution forced on Goa’ remarks invite PM’s ire; BJP files complaint
A defiant Fernandes says he is ready for a debate on his con...
'My mother's mangalsutra was sacrificed for this country'; Priyanka Gandhi's blistering attack on PM
Priyanka was referring to Modi's allegations that the Congre...
Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal, Kavitha to remain in jail as Delhi court extends their judicial custody till May 7
They were produced before the court through video conference...
Misleading advertisements: Supreme Court turns heat on IMA; poses questions on alleged unethical conduct of its members
A Bench led by Justice Hima Kohli expands scope of hearing a...
Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi building on ‘M’ factor, is low voter turnout in Phase 1 the reason?
Attacking the Congress using the ‘M’—manifesto, ‘mangalsutra...