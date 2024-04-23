Moga Congress, BJP, Akali workers join AAP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 22

AAP got a big boost on Monday when a number of Akali, Congress and BJP leaders left their parties to join it.

Randhir Singh Tharaj, district president, SC Wing, Moga, and chairman of the All-India Majhabi Sikh Welfare Association, joined the AAP. Along with him, Paramjit Kaur Dhaliwal, sarpanch and vice-president of Women Wing, Moga, Harinder Singh Bhatia (MC candidate), MC Paramjit Singh Kainth (Congress) and Balwinder Singh also joined the party. When Bhagwant Mann officially inducted the leaders into the party, AAP MLA (Bagha Purana) Amritpal Singh Sukhanand and MLA (Rampura Phul) Balkar Singh were also present.

