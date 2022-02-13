Congress, BJP in verbal duel

Ludhiana, February 12
Ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s Punjab visit on February 14, 16 and 17, the Congress and BJP have entered into a verbal duel.
With Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu asking the PM not to travel by road for avoiding problems as he had faced during his previous visit on January 5, Union Minister and BJP’s Punjab affairs incharge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has taken a strong exception to the MP’s advice, terming it “a threat to disrupt PM’s rallies”.
Bittu said, “The PM should visit Punjab by helicopter or plane as he might face problems if he opts to travel via road in the state.”
"He kept Punjabis on roads for over one year. As many as 750 farmers sacrificed their lives. How will people forget this? So better to come by air,” said the MP.
Responding to it, Shekhawat said the party would raise the matter with the EC also. Terming it an “open threat”, he said it was clear that the Congress was feeling threatened by the BJP’s growing popularity in Punjab. —
