Congress brass to meet Warring, Bajwa over alliance with AAP

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, January 2

The Congress high command will meet the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, and CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa in Delhi on January 4 over forging an alliance with AAP.

Apart from AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal will be present at the meeting.

“Though party unit chiefs of other states have also been called, Punjab leaders are expected to hold separate parleys amid their stiff opposition on the truck with AAP,” said a senior leader.

The meeting is happening in the backdrop of CM Bhagwant Mann softening stand on the alliance and INDIA block partners, especially AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal. A senior Punjab leader said the state leaders were sceptical on the issue, though the AICC chief had stated that victory was important for the party.

Party sources said the December 26 meeting of the Punjab’s political affairs committee with the central leadership was to take feedback. “The January 4 meeting will be crucial to move forward on the alliance, if it happens”, they pointed out. Though state leaders minced no words at the December 26 meeting and termed the alliance suicidal, some party MPs are favouring the alliance as it will brighten their winning prospects in the wake of any alliance between the BJP and SAD.

A section of party leaders is demanding at least eight seats (including six already with the party). The sitting MPs are GS Aujla, Amritsar, Manish Tewari, Anandpur Sahib, Mohammed Sadiq, Fardikot, Dr Amar Singh, Fatehgarh Sahib, JS Gill, Khadoor Sahib and Ravneet Singh Bittu, Ludhiana.

It is learnt it that the Congress might hold some ground in Doaba and Majha belts, its grip on Malwa seats is poor. The seats on which the party candidate stood second in the 2019 General Election are also being analysed.

Meanwhile, the PPCC chief and CLP leader are expected to take the issue of indiscipline with central leaders as former PPCC chief was holding another rally at Kotshamir, Bathinda, on January 7.

